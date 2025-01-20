Lahore man hatches fake robbery to avoid marriage

LAHORE – A man was found involved in masterminding a fake robbery at his house and injuring himself with gunshot as he wanted to avoid his marriage.

The drop scene of the robbery bid, which took place in an area of Lahore, took place on Monday after police completed the investigation into the incident.

A spokesperson for the DIG Operations said that the young man staged the robbery to avoid getting married. The young man, Ali Haider, shot himself and made a false 15 emergency call about a robbery. The news of the young man being injured in the robbery was broadcasted a day earlier.

The spokesperson further mentioned that the DIG Operations took notice of the incident and gave 24 hours for an investigation.

A special team, headed by the SSP Operations, was formed to investigate, and within 24 hours, the police uncovered the truth.

The spokesperson revealed that the injured man confessed to the crime and recorded his statement.

The spokesperson said most of the robbery cases this year have been successfully solved.

He said the Lahore Police has a zero-tolerance policy towards all crimes, including robberies. The robbers who looted a medical store in the Sabzazar area were also arrested within two days.