Pakistan Navy hosts multinational AMAN exercise 2025 next month

KARACHI – Pakistan Navy is all set to host the 9th Multinational exercise AMAN next month with naval forces of various countries participating in it.

The exercise which has become a major International Naval event is conducted biennially. AMAN-25 is the 9th such exercise planned from 7-11 February 2025 at Karachi, Pakistan.

Growing global participation in AMAN over the years underscores the trust and confidence reposed by international community on Pakistan Navy efforts and its contributions towards advancing collaborative maritime security.

Objectives of AMAN exercise include promoting peace and regional cooperation, enhancing interoperability with regional and extra regional navies and displaying united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain.

AMAN series of multinational exercises were started in 2007 with a view to promote regional cooperation and stability, greater interoperability and to display a united resolve against terrorism and crimes in maritime domain including Piracy.