Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold witnessed an increase in domestic market of Pakistan in line with rising global prices on Monday.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price surged by Rs500 to settle at Rs282,900.

Similarly, the prices of 10-gram gold moved up by Rs429 to reach Rs242,541.

The precious commodity also recorded gains in international market where per ounce rate hiked by $5 to close at $2,708.

Meanwhile, silver prices registered slight decline in local market where per tola price dipped by Rs9 to close at Rs3,372 while the rate of 10-gram fell by Rs8 to close at Rs2,890.

On Saturday, gold registered downward trend as per tola gold price decreased by Rs200 to reach Rs282,400.

Similarly, the rate of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs170, with new price settling at Rs242,112.