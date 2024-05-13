Search

Pakistan likely to present Rs17tr budget on June 7

Web Desk
05:41 PM | 13 May, 2024
Pakistan likely to present Rs17tr budget on June 7

ISLAMABAD – The federal government is likely to present a budget of Rs17 trillion on June 7.

There is a possibility that the federal budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, totaling more than 17 trillion rupees, will be presented in Parliament on June 7th. Approval will be sought in a special meeting of the federal cabinet scheduled before presenting the budget in Parliament.

The Ministry of Finance has stated that preparations for the federal budget of the upcoming fiscal year are underway, and consultations regarding budgeting are ongoing in light of Pakistan's recent IMF program review mission. 

Discussions with the IMF are ongoing regarding various objectives, including revenue generation, in the upcoming fiscal year's budget. It is estimated that the volume of federal expenditures for the fiscal year 2024-25 is expected to be 17 trillion rupees, with an estimated payment of interest and loans amounting to 9.5 trillion rupees.

An allocation of 800 billion rupees is being made for subsidies in the energy sector, and it is possible that federal tax revenue will exceed 11.2 trillion rupees. A target of 680 billion rupees has been set for Federal Excise Duty, and it is possible to set a target of 3.9 trillion rupees for Sales Tax revenue.

An initial estimate of 2.1 trillion rupees has been set for Non-Tax Revenue in the budget, while it is expected to collect more than 1.05 trillion rupees in Petroleum Levy.

Web Desk

Forex

Today Open Market Currency Rates in Pakistan - Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal - 13 May 2024

Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 13, 2024 (Monday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.1 for buying and 279.85 for selling.

Euro stands at 296 for buying and 298.7 for selling while British Pound rate is 344 for buying, and 347.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.1 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.40.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 13 May 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.1 279.85
Euro EUR 296 298.7
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344 347.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.1 75.5
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.40 74.10
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.61 747.61
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.43 38.83
Danish Krone DKK 40.16 40.56
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.6 35.95
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.67 913.67
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.71 59.31
New Zealand Dollar NZD 166.93 168.93
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.69 25.99
Omani Riyal OMR 722.52 730.52
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.44 77.14
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.79 26.09
Swiss Franc CHF 306.4 308.9
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

