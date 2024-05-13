Search

It's official: You can stay in Abu Dhabi for free and here's how

05:47 PM | 13 May, 2024
It's official: You can stay in Abu Dhabi for free and here's how

ABU DHABI - United Arab Emirates is seen as one of the top spots for visitors to explore owing to multiple reasons including affordability and modern infrastructure.

If you also aim to explore the region, you will be pleasantly surprised to know that you can explore Abu Dhabi for free for a short period of time as part of a new deal signed between two renowned entities.

In this regard, Etihad Airways and the Department of Culture and Tourism, Abu Dhabi announced a new joint initiative, the 'Abu Dhabi Stopover Programme'.

The program is designed to attract more visitors to the UAE capital and was unveiled at the Arabian Travel Market 2024 in Dubai.

Interestingly, the initiative permits passengers flying through Abu Dhabi with Etihad to extend their layover and enjoy a free hotel stay. For those interested, simply choose from a selection of hotels across the city for one or two nights as part of online booking on the airline’s website.

Commenting on the development, Saleh Mohamed Al Geziry, director general for Tourism at DCT Abu Dhabi said that the partnership with Etihad offers an exciting introduction to Abu Dhabi for curious visitors. 

On the other hand, the Chief Executive Officer of Etihad Airways, Antonoaldo Neves expressed optimism about the initiative’s potential, hoping that the carrier plans to attract over 100,000 visitors to Abu Dhabi through the Stopover programme in the next year. 

It is to be highlighted that the initiative offers multiple benefits as Etihad Airways‘ boarding pass will double as an Abu Dhabi pass, allowing discounts at various city attractions and restaurants.

If you are also thinking of packing your bags, now is the time to avail the offer and jet off to Abu Dhabi for a thrilling experience.

