Schengen zone expands as Bulgaria, Romania join bloc

BUCHAREST - After a long wait of 13 years, Bulgaria and Romania have gained partial membership of the coveted Europe's Schengen area, marking a significant step toward facilitating free movement within the zone.

The inclusion, effective as of Sunday, allows for border-free travel by air and sea, though land routes remain restricted due to Austria's veto; Vienna is skeptical of both countr's handling of migrants which became a reason for the veto.

The decision, hailed as a historic moment by EU Chief Ursula von der Leyen, grants Bulgarians and Romanians seamless access to over 400 million Europeans within the Schengen zone. This achievement holds both practical and symbolic value, and experts see it as a matter of dignity and EU integration.

Despite the widespread applause, not everyone seems to be happy with the decision as the partial integration has drawn criticism from truck drivers, who continue to face complicated border checks, causing disruptions to their operations.

As far as the land movement is concerned, Austria's veto, motivated by concerns over potential migration challenges, underscores the complexities and sensitivities surrounding border policies within the EU.

Established in 1985, the Schengen area facilitates unrestricted travel for over 400 million individuals within the European Union, eliminating the need for internal border controls.

Currently, the Schengen zone encompasses 29 members, including 25 out of the 27 EU member states, alongside Switzerland, Norway, Iceland, and Liechtenstein, as partial participants.

On Sunday, Bulgaria's Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov told newsmen that the nation aims to achieve full membership in the Schengen zone by the year's end which would entail the removal of border checkpoints for both individuals and goods traveling via road and rail.

Similarly, the Romanian Prime Minister has expressed the country's anticipation to conclude negotiations regarding land borders within the same timeframe.