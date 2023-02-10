Search

Immigration

Cancellation of unused visit visa must for new UAE visa

Web Desk 09:12 PM | 10 Feb, 2023
Cancellation of unused visit visa must for new UAE visa
Source: Image by Olga Ozik from Pixabay

DUBAI - The United Arab Emirates is promulgating new rules for immigration and under a new provision if travellers are unable to enter the emirate within visa period, they must cancel it by paying a fee.

As part of new rules, tourists to the UAE must enter the country within a specific period after the issuance of their travel visa and in case they are unable, the visa needs to be cancelled.

Another relaxation in this regard is that those who can't enter within the period can extend their entry into the country by two months by paying a fee of Dh200, Khaleej Times reported.

The travel agents confirm that the provisions are in place from last few weeks and those with an unused visit visa can only apply for a new visa after cancelling the previous one as the system does not accept fresh application otherwise.

Previously, an unused visit visit used to be cancelled automatically and new visa could be applied; however, same has not been the case recently. The cost of cancelling an unused visa varies as some travel agents estimate it to be around Dh300.

The United Arab Emirates is promulgating plenty of provisions to streamline visa and immigration process to facilitate the aspiring visitors. The digital platforms in this regard are also being revamped to help those who intend to visit the emirate.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 273 276
Euro EUR 288.1 291
UK Pound Sterling GBP 326.07 330
U.A.E Dirham AED 74.45 75,01
Saudi Riyal SAR 71,45 72.02
Australian Dollar AUD 184.5 186.9
Bahrain Dinar BHD 734.58 742.35
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 40.68 41.08
Danish Krone DKK 39.92 40.32
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.08 35.43
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 2 2.16
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.32 909.32
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.65 65.25
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.63 175.63
Norwegians Krone NOK 27.12 27.42
Omani Riyal OMR 715.53 723.57
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 75.64 76.34
Singapore Dollar SGD 208.03 210.03
Swedish Korona SEK 26.1 26.4
Swiss Franc CHF 298.06 300.56
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.4

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.

According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.

Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/10-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-depreciates-against-us-dollar

