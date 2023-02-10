Woman, her new-born rescued alive from rubble after 90 hours of Turkiye earthquake

ISTANBUL – A woman and his new-born baby have been rescued from debris of a collapsed building in Turkiye, around 90 days after a deadly earthquakes struck Turkiye and Syria.
Reports said a rescue team recovered the 10-day-old baby, named Yagiz, from the rubble of a collapsed building in the southern Hatay province during overnight operation.
Videos posted on social media showed the child has been wrapped in a thermal blanket while his mother was taken to the ambulance through stretcher.
Hopes of rescuing many more survivors are fading away, amid cold weather after the disaster that occurred on Monday.
However, local rescues officials along with teams from other countries are conducting the search in the disaster-hit areas.
The death toll from the strong earthquake in Turkiye and Syria continued on the rise, topping 21,000. Experts fear the number will continue to rise sharply.
The 7.8-magnitude quake struck early Monday as people slept, in a region where many had already suffered loss and displacement due to Syria’s civil war.
Monday’s quake was the largest Turkey has seen since 1939, when 33,000 people died in the eastern Erzincan province.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 10, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 12:10 PM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|273
|276
|Euro
|EUR
|288.1
|291
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|326.07
|330
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.45
|75,01
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|71,45
|72.02
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.58
|742.35
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.68
|41.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.92
|40.32
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.08
|35.43
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2
|2.16
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|900.32
|909.32
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|64.65
|65.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.63
|175.63
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.12
|27.42
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|715.53
|723.57
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|75.64
|76.34
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208.03
|210.03
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.1
|26.4
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|298.06
|300.56
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – Gold broke its losing streak as per tola price in Pakistan surged by Rs3,300 per tola to reach Rs198,000 on Friday.
According to the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs2,829 to settle at Rs169,753.
Yesterday, the South Asian country witnessed a decline of Rs3,300 per tola to close at Rs194,700.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed downward trend as its price fell by $17 to reach $1865 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market surged by Rs30 per tola and Rs25.72 per 10 grams to reach at Rs2,160 and Rs1,851.85, respectively.
