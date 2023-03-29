Search

Immigration

US increases visa fees for different categories; Here's what has changed

Web Desk 06:55 PM | 29 Mar, 2023
US increases visa fees for different categories; Here's what has changed

WASHINGTON - The US Department of State confirmed on Tuesday an increase in visa processing fees for a number of non-immigrant visa categories, though less than the proposed increase.

The visa fee would also increase for F and M student visas and J exchange visas and comes months after the Department of State published a draft rule on the change of fees for public comment, while proposing a 50 per cent increase in processing fees for non-immigrant visas from US$160 to US$245.

At the time of the publication of the report in December, the Department of State stated that the increases were needed to fully recover the cost of providing services under the Cost of Service Model (CoSM); however, in the Final Rule published by the Department of State, the increase has been lower.

According to the changes, the application processing fee for non-immigrant visas will increase by 15.6 percent to US$185 from May 30th 2023.

"The fee for visitor visas for business or tourism (B1/B2s and BCCs), and other non-petition based NIVs such as student and exchange visitor visas, will increase from $160 to $185. The fee for certain petition-based nonimmigrant visas for temporary workers (H, L, O, P, Q, and R categories) will increase from $190 to $205. The fee for a treaty trader, treaty investor, and treaty applicants in a specialty occupation (E category) will increase from $205 to $315," the department said.

As per official announcement, the processing fee for the BCCs for Mexican citizens age 15 and over will be raised from $160 to $185 though the original proposal was to raise it to $245. 

'The fee for the exchange visitor waiver of two-year residency requirement will be maintained at $120, instead of the proposed $510,' the department highlighted.

The State Department explained that Activity-Based Costing (ABC) methodology is opted to calculate annually, the cost of providing consular services, including visa services and the fees for most non-petition based NIVs were last updated in 2012, and certain other NIV fees were last changed in 2014.

The Department explained that the proposed fees were calculated on a 10-year average of past and projected usage, but said travel environment could change drastically as seen during the pandemic. 

In the Final Rule, the Department of State said it received a total of 328 comments, 94 of which were duplicates and focused on issue like impact on international education and that the hike might drive students away from the country.

“The Department believes this [lower] modification largely addresses the issues raised by the commenters, which appeared to be driven by financial impact on visa applicants,” it said in response.

The Department of State is also postponing the proposed fee hike for the exchange visitor waiver of residency requirement (J-Waiver), which was originally planned to increase from US$120 to US$510.

The announced hike has somewhat relieved the visa seekers as the proposed increase was way too much high and virtually opened a barrage of criticism. The Final Rule publication by the Department of State can be read here

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

US Immigration Services confirms reaching cap for H1B visa

09:42 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

No more visa exemption for US, Canadian citizens as Brazil withdraws waiver

11:03 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Can one perform Hajj on visit visa? Saudi Arabia clarifies policy for visitors

10:38 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Egypt offers five-year visa for $700; Here are the details

07:50 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

UK relaxes immigration for five occupations to get work visa: Here are the details

10:26 PM | 25 Mar, 2023

To get tourism license in Pakistan, training would be compulsory soon; Here are the details

11:25 PM | 23 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Greece to double minimum investment amount for Golden Visas

07:47 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th March 2023

09:02 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.2 287.25
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.37 762.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.07 41.47
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.52 934.52
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.59
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 736.76 744.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 312
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: