Search

Pakistan

Islamic seminary sets new trend to tackle climate change in Pakistan

07:20 PM | 29 Mar, 2023
Islamic seminary sets new trend to tackle climate change in Pakistan
Source: @JMSINDHOFFICAIL (Facebook))

KARACHI – A seminary in southeaster Pakistan has adopted a unique approach of planting fruit tree on large swathes of land to tackle the growing impact of the climate change and ensure its economic independence.

Jamia-Tul-Uloom-il-Islamia, located in Hala village of Sindh’s Matiari district, has introduced new trends for religious schools in South Asian country as they mostly rely on donations to run their educational activities.

The seminary has also been leading the edge with its emphasis on receiving modern-day education and enrolment of female students.

Umar Farooq, who supervises the religious school’s agricultural farms, told Arab News that the institute had opted scientific methods to build its own orchards after previously cultivating various crops on 300 acres of land.

“What’s happening due to climate change makes it essential for us to plant more and more trees to stop its adverse effects,” he said while highlighting the scorching heatwaves and massive deluges faced by country last year.

Pakistan, which is among the top ten countries most vulnerable to the climate change despite less than 1% contribution in carbon emission, suffered from massive floods that sinking one third part of the country underwater last year. More than 2 million houses have been damaged or destroyed while deluges overall affected 33 million in the South Asian country.

The deluges also swept away the cotton crop cultivated by the seminary, though the institute has been dependent for its revenue on mangoes and other fruit plantations in recent years.

Farooq revealed the seminary raised 8,500 mango trees in the last four years, adding that the lemon and date orchards are collectively spread over 20 acres of land.

Another official said a religious scholar Shafi Muhammad Nizamani had donated the land to the seminary in 1950 to grow crops and generate revenue to run its affairs. However, the senior faculty recently decided to turn towards the plantation of fruit tree.

The religious school is also motivating its students to play their role in plantation of new tree in order to effectively tackle the impact of the climate change. 

Over 5 million Pakistan flood victims to face food crisis, warns UN

Pakistan

Another ship carrying relief aid from Pakistan reaches earthquake-hit Syria

06:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s National Assembly passes bill to clip Supreme Court’s power

04:53 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Pakistan exits European Union’s ‘List of High-Risk Third Countries’

12:44 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Pakistan politely refuses to attend Biden’s democracy summit in Washington

05:30 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Mansoor Usman Awan becomes new Attorney General for Pakistan

09:22 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Pakistan strongly condemns another abhorrent act of desecration of Holy Quran in Denmark

07:30 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Greece to double minimum investment amount for Golden Visas

07:47 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th March 2023

09:02 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.2 287.25
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.37 762.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.07 41.47
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.52 934.52
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.59
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 736.76 744.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 312
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: