Greece to double minimum investment amount for Golden Visas

ATHENS - Greece has confirmed that the minimum investment needed to get residency under the Golden Visa would be increased from May 1 this year.
The development comes after Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis confirmed that the new plan aims to raise the affordability of real estate for Hellenic Republic citizens.
From May this year, in some parts of the Hellenic Republic, including the municipalities of Thessaloniki and Athens, as well as on the islands of Santorini and Mykonos, foreign investors will need to invest €500,000, instead of €250,000 to get residency.
The government had introduced the Golden Visa scheme in 2014 to grant a five-year renewable residence permit facing criticism from EU countries who have been pressing on allies to terminate the program.
Earlier this year, Portugal and Ireland announced to abolish their Golden Visa Programs but Greece' decision confirms that the Golden Visa is here to stay for some time.
The Golden Visa program of Greece seems to be successful as well as it drew record-breaking interest in the last quarter of 2022 wherein a total of 2,432 applications for Golden Visas were submitted.
Another aspect of the visa is that it is fast processed and qualifying foreigners can get a permit
in around 60 days. Interestingly, Golden visa holders aren’t required to stay in Greece to keep their visas.
Greece also attracted wealthy billionaires becasue of the fact that it provided opportunity to rent out the investment property and the residence was applicable to the whole family (married spouse, children under 21 years old, and parents of the main applicant and spouse). Moreover, it allowed the Golden Visa holders to be eligible for for citizenship after seven years of residence.
As far as stats are concerned, Chinese citizens top the chart of Golden Visa seekers accounting for 63% of all applications since its inception but Americans are also attracted towards the country now.
According to the latest index from citizenship and residence advisory firm Henley & Partners, Greece ranks among the world’s leading “residence by investment” programs; however, observers are keeping an eye on what will change after the minimum investment needed goes up.
The EU is against these type of residency and citizenship scheme and opines that these are a risk to security, transparency and the values that underpin the European Union project.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.2
|287.25
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|347.5
|351
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.2
|78
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|754.37
|762.37
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.44
|41.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.07
|41.47
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.92
|36.27
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.52
|934.52
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.59
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.64
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.76
|744.71
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|309.5
|312
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.3
|8.45
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Karachi
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Quetta
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Attock
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Multan
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,700
|PKR 2,445
