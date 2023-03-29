Babar Azam continues to stay at top in latest ODI rankings

DUBAI – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam retained his top spot in the latest ODI rankings released by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday.

Indian player Surya Kumar Yadav remained the kingship in the T20I with Muhammad Rizwan stood at second spot with 811 points.

The bowling chart in the shortest format of the cricket is topped by Afghanistan captain and spinner Rashid Khan as his thrilling performance in recently concluded series against Pakistan brought reward for him. Afghanistan registered a historic series win over beating the Team Green by 2-1 in the three match game.

Shadab Khan, the stand-in captain of Pakistan, who received proper recognition for his outstanding bowling in the series against Afghanistan, improved six places to 12th overall on the list of bowlers T20I rankings. In the all-rounder rankings for T20I, Shahdab jumped eight spots to fourth place.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam, the all-format skipper of Pakistan, fell one spot to fourth on the T20I batter ranking as a result of being rested for the three T20Is.