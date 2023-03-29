Search

Pakistan

Pakistan retains its position as world's cheapest country

Web Desk 09:00 PM | 29 Mar, 2023
Pakistan retains its position as world's cheapest country

Pakistan has been declared "the cheapest country globally to live in" based on the cost of living plus rent index.

According to Numbeo cost of living index 2023, Pakistan is ranked last in 140 countries with index score of 18 and that also at a time when country’s crippling economy and inflation is breaking records.

Pakistan’s overall score shows that the country’s Rent Index score is 3.4. The Cost of Living plus Rent Index score of Pakistan is 11. Pakistan’s Groceries Index score is 15.4, Restaurant Price Index is 13.7, and Local Purchasing Power Index score is 24.4.

Followed by Pakistan, the most affordable countries to live in are Egypt, India and Colombia.

Pakistan ranks as world’s most affordable country to live in

According to the index, most expensive country to live in is Bermuda, followed by Switzerland, Cayman Islands and Bahamas.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Islamic seminary sets new trend to tackle climate change in Pakistan

07:20 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Another ship carrying relief aid from Pakistan reaches earthquake-hit Syria

06:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Pakistan’s National Assembly passes bill to clip Supreme Court’s power

04:53 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Pakistan exits European Union’s ‘List of High-Risk Third Countries’

12:44 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Pakistan politely refuses to attend Biden’s democracy summit in Washington

05:30 PM | 28 Mar, 2023

Mansoor Usman Awan becomes new Attorney General for Pakistan

09:22 PM | 27 Mar, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

ECP announces date for elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

11:45 PM | 29 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 29th March 2023

09:02 AM | 29 Mar, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on March 29, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 29, 2023 (Wednesday)

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM) 

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.2 287.25
Euro EUR 305.5 308.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 347.5 351
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.2 78
Saudi Riyal SAR 76 76.7
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 754.37 762.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208.2
China Yuan CNY 41.44 41.84
Danish Krone DKK 41.07 41.47
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.92 36.27
Indian Rupee INR 3.45 3.56
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 925.52 934.52
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.85 63.45
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.57 177.59
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.33 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 736.76 744.71
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.92 78.62
Singapore Dollar SGD 209.5 211.5
Swedish Korona SEK 26.5 26.8
Swiss Franc CHF 309.5 312
Thai Bhat THB 8.3 8.45

Gold & Silver Rate

Today's gold rates in Pakistan – 29 March 2023

KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 205,700 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,360.   

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Karachi PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Islamabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Peshawar PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Quetta PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sialkot PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Attock PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujranwala PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Jehlum PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Multan PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Bahawalpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Gujrat PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nawabshah PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Chakwal PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Hyderabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Nowshehra PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Sargodha PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Faisalabad PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445
Mirpur PKR 205,700 PKR 2,445

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Brigadier Mustafa Kamal Barki

Profile: Muhammad Qavi Khan

Who is Chahat Fateh Ali Khan, new ‘singing sensation’ in Pakistan?

Lt Gen (retd) Nazir Ahmad: Here’s all you need to know about new NAB Chairman

Profile: Najam Sethi

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: