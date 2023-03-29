Pakistan retains its position as world's cheapest country

Pakistan has been declared "the cheapest country globally to live in" based on the cost of living plus rent index.

According to Numbeo cost of living index 2023, Pakistan is ranked last in 140 countries with index score of 18 and that also at a time when country’s crippling economy and inflation is breaking records.

Pakistan’s overall score shows that the country’s Rent Index score is 3.4. The Cost of Living plus Rent Index score of Pakistan is 11. Pakistan’s Groceries Index score is 15.4, Restaurant Price Index is 13.7, and Local Purchasing Power Index score is 24.4.

Followed by Pakistan, the most affordable countries to live in are Egypt, India and Colombia.

According to the index, most expensive country to live in is Bermuda, followed by Switzerland, Cayman Islands and Bahamas.