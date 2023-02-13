Search

Immigration

US advises citizens to leave Russia immediately

Web Desk 11:26 PM | 13 Feb, 2023
US advises citizens to leave Russia immediately
Source: Image by Alexa from Pixabay

WASHINGTON - The United States has warned its citizens to leave Russia immediately fearing risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.

The U.S. embassy in Moscow asked its citizens residing or travelling in Russia on Monday to depart immediately, adding that increased caution should be exercised due to the risk of 'wrongful detentions'.

“Do not travel to Russia,” the embassy said in point blank fashion. This is not a fresh warning as Washington has been calling on its citizens to leave Russia in the past as well; the last such public warning was issued in September.

“Russian security services have arrested US citizens on spurious charges, singled out US citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence,” the embassy said.

“Russian authorities arbitrarily enforce local laws against US citizen religious workers and have opened questionable criminal investigations against US citizens engaged in religious activity.”

On the other hand, Russia has shrugged off the warning as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said warnings have been voiced by the State Department many times in the last period and so this was not a new thing.

The warning comes in the backdrop of the Ukraine war as next week will mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine last year and faced flak from the international community.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

Pakistan advises against issuing visas to Afghans amid visa scandal

06:52 PM | 13 Feb, 2023

Qatar addresses rumours on exemption of citizens from Schengen visa

05:45 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

Ukraine extends visa free entry for British Citizens

10:25 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Has UAE restricted visit visa for citizens from these Pakistani cities?

04:40 PM | 24 Dec, 2022

Advertisement

Latest

Lahore Qalandars win PSL8 opener against Multan Sultans

12:36 AM | 14 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 13th February 2023

09:16 AM | 13 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the interbank market.

The local currency declined by 16 paisas to close at Rs269.44 against the greenback on the first day of the new trading week. Last week, the US dollar closed at Rs269.28.

In the open market, the dollar was traded at Rs273.

The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $202 million, hitting to another low as Pakistan reportedly failed to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/08-Oct-2022/sbp-names-banks-responsible-for-increase-in-us-dollar-rate

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.

In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.

Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/13-Feb-2023/power-tariff-surge-gets-cabinet-s-nod-ahead-of-virtual-talks-with-imf

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: