US advises citizens to leave Russia immediately

WASHINGTON - The United States has warned its citizens to leave Russia immediately fearing risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.
The U.S. embassy in Moscow asked its citizens residing or travelling in Russia on Monday to depart immediately, adding that increased caution should be exercised due to the risk of 'wrongful detentions'.
“Do not travel to Russia,” the embassy said in point blank fashion. This is not a fresh warning as Washington has been calling on its citizens to leave Russia in the past as well; the last such public warning was issued in September.
“Russian security services have arrested US citizens on spurious charges, singled out US citizens in Russia for detention and harassment, denied them fair and transparent treatment, and convicted them in secret trials or without presenting credible evidence,” the embassy said.
“Russian authorities arbitrarily enforce local laws against US citizen religious workers and have opened questionable criminal investigations against US citizens engaged in religious activity.”
On the other hand, Russia has shrugged off the warning as Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said warnings have been voiced by the State Department many times in the last period and so this was not a new thing.
The warning comes in the backdrop of the Ukraine war as next week will mark one year since Russia invaded Ukraine last year and faced flak from the international community.
KARACHI – The Pakistani rupee on Friday witnessed marginal losses against the US dollar, depreciating 0.06% in the interbank market.
The local currency declined by 16 paisas to close at Rs269.44 against the greenback on the first day of the new trading week. Last week, the US dollar closed at Rs269.28.
In the open market, the dollar was traded at Rs273.
The foreign exchange reserves held by the Pakistan’s central bank have further fallen by $202 million, hitting to another low as Pakistan reportedly failed to strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
KARACHI – Gold price witnessed downward trend in domestic markets of Pakistan as per tola price dropped by Rs800 to reach Rs197,600 on Monday.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold slipped by Rs686 to settle at Rs169,410.
In the international market, the commodity also lost its ground as it decreased by $5 to reach $1,860 per ounce.
Last week, the prices of per tola and 10 grams of gold increased by Rs400 and Rs343, respectively.
