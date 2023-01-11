UAE Golden Visa: Dubai issues 69 percent more permits in 2022

DUBAI - Authorities have confirmed that Dubai issued nearly 80,000 Golden Visas in 2022 to skilled professionals, entrepreneurs and investors, in what appears to endorse the popularity of the visa type offered by the Emirate.
The visas issued last year were 69 percent more than the previous year as the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai issued 32,467 more long-term residency visas. The number of visas issued in 2021 stands at 47,150.
The Golden Visa scheme - launched in 2019 - was recently expanded to include more investor and professional categories. Currently, property investors, professionals, scientists, outstanding students and entrepreneurs can apply for a long-term visa.
Experts are now branding the long-term residency as a game changer for the UAE economy as it is destined to attract long-term residents, high-net-worth individuals and A-listers from across the world.
As per official figures revealed in an annual report issued in November 2022, over 151,600 Golden visas were issued in Dubai between 2019 and 2022.
The Golden visa is in demand ever since the minimum monthly salary requirement was reduced from Dh50,000 to Dh30,000.
What is UAE Golden Visa
The UAE’s ‘Golden visa’ is a long-term residence visa which allows foreign talents to live, work or study in the UAE while enjoying exclusive benefits which include:
Many global stars have already taken the Golden Visa. These include Christiano Ronaldo, Giorgio Armani, Pakistani actors Sarah Khan and Falak Shabir, Iqra Aziz Hussain and her husband Yasir Hussain, Fakhr e Alam and Peshawar Zalmi owner Javed Afridi.
Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Suniel Shetty from Bollywood have also received UAE Golden Visa besides Sithara Krishnakumar, musician Stephen Devassy and actor Sudheer Karamana.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.55
|237.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.8
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|165
|166.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.69
|611.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|177
|178.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.68
|33.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.99
|33.34
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.48
|2.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.63
|750.63
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.78
|597.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244
|245.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.8
|6.9
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.