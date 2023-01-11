Rakhi Sawant marries her Muslim boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in a secret ceremony

India's controversy queen and Bigg Boss famed Rakhi Swant has tied the knot with her long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani in a court marriage setup.

Spreading like wildfire online, the viral wedding pictures show the newlyweds Rakhi and Adil holding their marriage certificates as they pose together for the camera. The couple also had flower garlands on their necks.

The viral photos of her wedding with Adil Khan have left a section of fans happy and others shocked. Subtly confirming the news, Rakhi shared the news on her Instagram handle. 'Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil,' read her caption.

Sawant shot to fame with her item number opposite Govinda in Joru Ka Ghulam. And, since then there is no going back for the model-turned-actress.

Earlier, Rakhi made headlines when she was spotted sobbing in a video where she revealed that her mother is suffering from a brain tumor along with cancer.