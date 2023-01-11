Rakhi Sawant marries her Muslim boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in a secret ceremony

India's controversy queen and Bigg Boss famed Rakhi Swant has tied the knot with her long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani in a court marriage setup.
Spreading like wildfire online, the viral wedding pictures show the newlyweds Rakhi and Adil holding their marriage certificates as they pose together for the camera. The couple also had flower garlands on their necks.
The viral photos of her wedding with Adil Khan have left a section of fans happy and others shocked. Subtly confirming the news, Rakhi shared the news on her Instagram handle. 'Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil,' read her caption.
Sawant shot to fame with her item number opposite Govinda in Joru Ka Ghulam. And, since then there is no going back for the model-turned-actress.
Earlier, Rakhi made headlines when she was spotted sobbing in a video where she revealed that her mother is suffering from a brain tumor along with cancer.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|234.55
|237.15
|Euro
|EUR
|270
|272.2
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|306
|309
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|68.7
|69.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|66.8
|67.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|165
|166.25
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|606.69
|611.19
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|177
|178.35
|China Yuan
|CNY
|33.68
|33.93
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|32.99
|33.34
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|29.09
|29.44
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.76
|2.84
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.48
|2.52
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|745.63
|750.63
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|50.95
|51.40
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|145.98
|147.18
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|22.43
|22.73
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|592.78
|597.28
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|62.26
|62.76
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|170.12
|171.42
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|21.78
|22.08
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|244
|245.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|6.8
|6.9
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Karachi
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Islamabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Peshawar
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Quetta
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sialkot
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Attock
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujranwala
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Jehlum
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Multan
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Gujrat
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nawabshah
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Chakwal
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Hyderabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Nowshehra
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Sargodha
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Faisalabad
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
|Mirpur
|PKR 181,200
|PKR 2,080
