Rakhi Sawant marries her Muslim boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in a secret ceremony

Web Desk 07:40 PM | 11 Jan, 2023
Source: Instagram

India's controversy queen and Bigg Boss famed Rakhi Swant has tied the knot with her long-time beau Adil Khan Durrani in a court marriage setup.

Spreading like wildfire online, the viral wedding pictures show the newlyweds Rakhi and Adil holding their marriage certificates as they pose together for the camera. The couple also had flower garlands on their necks.

The viral photos of her wedding with Adil Khan have left a section of fans happy and others shocked. Subtly confirming the news, Rakhi shared the news on her Instagram handle. 'Finally, I’m happy so excited and got married my love is 4 Ever unconditional love for you Adil,' read her caption.

Sawant shot to fame with her item number opposite Govinda in Joru Ka Ghulam. And, since then there is no going back for the model-turned-actress.

Earlier, Rakhi made headlines when she was spotted sobbing in a video where she revealed that her mother is suffering from a brain tumor along with cancer. 

Latest

Travelling outside Saudi Arabia? Here's all you need to know about ...

08:00 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 11, 2023

08:04 AM | 11 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 11, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 234.55 237.15
Euro EUR 270 272.2
UK Pound Sterling GBP 306 309
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.7 69.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.8 67.25
Australian Dollar AUD 165 166.25
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.69 611.19
Canadian Dollar CAD 177 178.35
China Yuan CNY 33.68 33.93
Danish Krone DKK 32.99 33.34
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.09 29.44
Indian Rupee INR 2.76 2.84
Japanese Yen JPY 2.48 2.52
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 745.63 750.63
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.98 147.18
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.78 597.28
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.26 62.76
Singapore Dollar SGD 170.12 171.42
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 244 245.75
Thai Bhat THB 6.8 6.9

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs181,200 on Wednesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs155,350. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,900 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 166,750.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Karachi PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Islamabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Peshawar PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Quetta PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sialkot PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Attock PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujranwala PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Jehlum PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Multan PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Bahawalpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Gujrat PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nawabshah PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Chakwal PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Hyderabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Nowshehra PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Sargodha PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Faisalabad PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080
Mirpur PKR 181,200 PKR 2,080

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

