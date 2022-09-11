Rakhi Sawant surprises fans with drastic wardrobe changes

Noor Fatima
08:52 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Rakhi Sawant surprises fans with drastic wardrobe changes
Share

Bollywood's quintessential entertainer Rakhi Sawant has a knack for attracting tabloids' attention and being the life of the party wherever she goes.

Sawant has had her fair share of controversies and scandals that helped her fame soar. The Bigg Boss contestant recently shocked the internet with her surprisingly different lifestyle choice that was lauded by many.

In an Instagram post, Sawant wore a hijab and was seemingly dressed from head to toe. Sawant, who is currently dating Adil Khan Durrani, brought a change in herself and her fashion choices to which her doting beau had the sweetest response.

The duo proclaims love for each other on social media platforms with different pictures giving couple goals. Sawant's decision to change her wardrobe received positive attention from netizens. 

During a recent interview, Sawant said, “I apologize to Adil for wearing revealing clothes and I know it isn’t allowed in Islam but I couldn’t do anything at the last moment as the fashion designer gave it to me, and I couldn’t try it before the photo shoot. But I will be careful the next time and not hurt my love Adil.”

For the unversed, Sawant had previously apologized to Durrani for wearing revealing clothes as she had no choice at the last minute. Durrani, who is undoubtedly a dreamy boyfriend, didn't comment on her sartorial choices but suggested that he needs time to think. The couple seemingly must have resolved their issue with Sawant embracing modest clothes.

Rakhi Sawant supports Saroj Khan, reveals it's ... 06:17 PM | 30 Apr, 2018

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant has never been one to shy away from being bold and saying what needs to be said. Now, the ...

Rakhi Sawant's new video on the POT proves she is ... 02:15 PM | 28 Sep, 2018

LAHORE - Rakhi Sawant is one hell of a woman at times with her bold statements. However she can on the other hand be ...

More From This Category
Hira Mani recreates dialogues of Indian movie in ...
09:21 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
TIFF22: Sajal Aly strikes a pose with Imran ...
07:31 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Naimal Khawar looks breathtaking in latest ...
07:08 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Pakistani 'Ken Doll' rocks stage with bhangra ...
11:15 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Yashma Gill treats fans with viral 'Kala Chashma' ...
05:51 PM | 11 Sep, 2022
Shah Rukh Khan's 'Brahmastra' cameo leaves fans ...
06:45 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hira Mani recreates dialogues of Indian movie in hilarious BTS video
09:21 PM | 11 Sep, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr