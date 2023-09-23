Search

Hurry up! This African country has launched online tourist visa offer

Web Desk
07:01 PM | 23 Sep, 2023
WINDHOEK - The Southern African country, Namibia has announced to launch online tourist visa applications beginning from Friday to facilitate tourism supporting the economy.

Albert Kawana, minister of home affairs, immigration, safety and security, said the new service is in line with Namibia's broader push toward digitalization and e-governance.

 "I have no doubt that with the launch of the online tourist visa application, our tourism industry is expected to perform economic miracles. This is good news for employment, especially among our youth and women," he said while speaking at the launch in the country's capital of Windhoek.

Following the recent successful rollout of visas on arrival earlier this year, this move comes as another positive step for globetrotters. According to Kawana, this initiative has already resulted in a notable surge in tourist arrivals, making a beneficial contribution to the nation's economy.   

The minister confirmed that they've made sure the new system is very safe, urging both the staff and users to use the portal for convenience and efficiency.

This new service allows people from all across the world to apply for visas to visit Namibia from their own homes. 

Namibia offers a diverse array of captivating destinations. The Namib Desert, with its towering red dunes and ancient trees in Sossusvlei and Deadvlei, is a must-see for holiday-goers.

Moreover, for thrill-seekers Etosha National Park provides exceptional safari experiences, boasting a vast salt pan and diverse wildlife. Swakopmund, a coastal town, combines German architecture with thrilling adventures like dune boarding. The Skeleton Coast and Cape Cross seal colony offer unique coastal experiences.

For history buffs, Lüderitz showcases well-preserved German colonial buildings and the ghost town of Kolmanskop. The Fish River Canyon, one of the world's largest, offers stunning vistas and great hiking.

Besides, the Caprivi Strip, in the north, is a lush wildlife haven with rich waterways for birdwatching and river safaris. Cultural immersion can be experienced in Himba villages near Opuwo, learning about the Himba people's traditional lifestyle. With its diverse landscapes and rich cultural heritage, Namibia is an extraordinary destination for travelers seeking natural beauty and cultural enrichment.

