Superior University Lahore admissions open for Fall 2023

LAHORE – The Superior University Lahore has announced that admissions are open for session Fall 2023 in MS programmes.
The university said that admission applications are invited at the Alma Mater for follwoing MS degree programs;
LLM degree in Law
M.ARCH degree in Architecture
M.Phil. degree in Library & Information Science
M.Phil. degree in Economics
M.Phil. degree in Quality Management
M.Phil. degree in Commerce & Finance
M.Phil. degree in Pharmaceutics
M.Phil. degree in Basic Medical Sciences
M.Phil. degree in Human Resources Management
M.Phil. degree in Engineering Management
M.Phil. degree in Education
M.Phil. degree in Mass Communication Management
M.Phil. degree in Construction Management
M.Phil. degree in Pharmacology
M.Phil. degree in Business Administration
M.Phil. degree in Environment, Health & Safety Management
MBA degree in Business Administration
MIT degree in Information Technology
MS degree in Biochemistry
MS degree in Computer Science
MS degree in Physics
MS degree in Rehabilitation Sciences
MS degree in Mathematics
MS degree in Software Program Management
MS degree in Information Security
MS degree in Electrical
MS degree in Industrial Management
MS degree in Allied Health Sciences
MS degree in Software Engineering
MS degree in Mechanical
MS degree in Project Management
MS degree in Educational Leadership & Management
MS degree in Data Science
MS degree in Chemistry
MS degree in Finance & Accounting
MS degree in Biotechnology
MS degree in Statistics
MS degree in Civil
MS degree in Supply Chain Management
Admission Process (On-Campus)
Visit the admission office and get Information at reception counter.
Receive career counselling from the counsellors to choose the appropriate program.
Collect the test registration slip after paying the prospectus fee.
Appear in entry test and interview at the designated campus.
Get your offer letter and a fee challan after a successful interview.
Submit your fee on-campus OR in any branch of the designated banks nationwide.
Submit all required documents along with the fee paid slip to the admissions office.
Get your student kit (comprising of student handbook, student ID card and portal information).
Attend the orientation session to be familiarized with the university’s facilities, services, and academic policies.
Admission Process (Online)
Click on Apply now button in the header menu.
Create a login account to access the registration portal.
Fill in all the required information in the software provided.
Download the fee voucher for the payment of registration fee.
Submit your fee on-campus OR in any branch of the designated banks nationwide. Applicant must visit the admission office after paying the registration fee. Or, you can upload on portal or share the fee voucher on the official WhatsApp number.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 23, 2023 (Saturday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|292
|295.15
|Euro
|EUR
|317
|320
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|372.5
|376
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|81.5
|82.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|78.55
|79.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|781.13
|789.13
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.22
|40.62
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.35
|42.75
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.92
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|951.03
|960.03
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.23
|176.23
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.72
|770.72
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|217
|219
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|325.12
|327.62
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.31
|8.46
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 215,800 on Saturday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs185,020.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs170,068 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs198,365.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,800
|PKR 2,565
