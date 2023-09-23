Search

Superior University Lahore admissions open for Fall 2023

07:23 PM | 23 Sep, 2023
LAHORE – The Superior University Lahore has announced that admissions are open for session Fall 2023 in MS programmes.  

The university said that admission applications are invited at the Alma Mater for follwoing MS degree programs;

LLM degree in Law

M.ARCH degree in Architecture

M.Phil. degree in Library & Information Science

M.Phil. degree in Economics

M.Phil. degree in Quality Management

M.Phil. degree in Commerce & Finance

M.Phil. degree in Pharmaceutics

M.Phil. degree in Basic Medical Sciences

M.Phil. degree in Human Resources Management

M.Phil. degree in Engineering Management

M.Phil. degree in Education

M.Phil. degree in Mass Communication Management

M.Phil. degree in Construction Management

M.Phil. degree in Pharmacology

M.Phil. degree in Business Administration

M.Phil. degree in Environment, Health & Safety Management

MBA degree in Business Administration

MIT degree in Information Technology

MS degree in Biochemistry

MS degree in Computer Science

MS degree in Physics

MS degree in Rehabilitation Sciences

MS degree in Mathematics

MS degree in Software Program Management

MS degree in Information Security

MS degree in Electrical

MS degree in Industrial Management

MS degree in Allied Health Sciences

MS degree in Software Engineering

MS degree in Mechanical

MS degree in Project Management

MS degree in Educational Leadership & Management

MS degree in Data Science

MS degree in Chemistry

MS degree in Finance & Accounting

MS degree in Biotechnology

MS degree in Statistics

MS degree in Civil

MS degree in Supply Chain Management

Admission Process (On-Campus)

Visit the admission office and get Information at reception counter.

Receive career counselling from the counsellors to choose the appropriate program.

Collect the test registration slip after paying the prospectus fee.

Appear in entry test and interview at the designated campus.

Get your offer letter and a fee challan after a successful interview.

Submit your fee on-campus OR in any branch of the designated banks nationwide.

Submit all required documents along with the fee paid slip to the admissions office.

Get your student kit (comprising of student handbook, student ID card and portal information).

Attend the orientation session to be familiarized with the university’s facilities, services, and academic policies.

Admission Process (Online)

Click on Apply now button in the header menu.

Create a login account to access the registration portal.

Fill in all the required information in the software provided.

Download the fee voucher for the payment of registration fee.

Submit your fee on-campus OR in any branch of the designated banks nationwide. Applicant must visit the admission office after paying the registration fee. Or, you can upload on portal or share the fee voucher on the official WhatsApp number.

Receive career counselling from the counsellors to choose the appropriate program.

Collect the test/registration slip after paying the prospectus fee.

Appear in entry test and interview at the designated campus.

Get your offer letter and a fee challan after a successful interview.

Submit your fee on-campus OR in any branch of the designated banks nationwide.

Submit all required documents along with the fee paid slip to the admissions office.

Get your student kit (comprising of student handbook, student ID card and portal information).

Attend the orientation session to be familiarized with the university’s facilities, services, and academic policies.

