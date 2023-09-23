Search

Inside Rabeeca Khan's grand 19th birthday

Maheen Khawaja
08:09 PM | 23 Sep, 2023
Source: Rabeeca Khan (Instagram)

In the dynamic world of Pakistani social media influencers, Rabeeca Khan shines as a young luminary who has captured the hearts of millions. With an impressive following that spans various digital platforms, she has cemented her status as a household name among the digital-savvy generation.

On Instagram, she boasts 4.9 million devoted followers, while her TikTok account boasts a staggering 8.9 million fans. Furthermore, her YouTube channel has amassed 1.82 million subscribers, solidifying her presence in the online realm.

Khan is the daughter of the beloved Pakistani comedian, Kashif Khan, which has undoubtedly added to her charm and appeal. Her genuine personality and engaging content have endeared her not only to fans but also to her friends within the industry.

As she recently celebrated her 19th birthday, Khan did so in extravagant style at the opulent Movenpick Hotel in Karachi. The birthday setup was nothing short of spectacular, featuring intricate and lavish decor that left everyone in awe.

Notably, many fellow social media celebrities joined in the festivities, making it a star-studded affair. The renowned Pakistani actress Nadia Hussain was also among the guests, adding to the glamour of the event.

However, her birthday bash was not merely a celebration; it also served as an opportunity for stunning photoshoots. Her friends and attendees captured unforgettable moments from the lavish affair, preserving memories for years to come. Rebecca herself looked resplendent in her golden shimmery outfit, radiating the joy and vibrancy of youth.

Maheen Khawaja
Maheen Khawaja

The writer is a staff member.

