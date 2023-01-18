Search

Lifestyle

TikTok star Rabeeca Khan shares pictures from latest bridal shoot

Web Desk 10:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
TikTok star Rabeeca Khan shares pictures from latest bridal shoot
Source: Rabeeca Khan (Instagram)

Rabeeca Khan is a young and popular TikTok star in Pakistan, who has gained a large following in a short amount of time. Her TikTok account has over 7.5 million followers and her Instagram account has over 4.3 million followers.

Additionally, her fame extends beyond the digital world as she is known in Pakistan due to her father being a well-known Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan.

This time around, Khan was spotted playing dress-up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot that has left her admirers awestruck. Dressed in a wedding trousseau, the TikToker looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic.

The social media star shared the post with a caption:

"Bridal Campaign for @makeupbywajeh ????Attire @mahawajahatofficial

Jewel @jewelexjewelry

Photography:

@hassansphotographyofficial

Pr @saqib_event_pr." 

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

For the unversed, the social media influencer has gained fame at a young age. Khan possesses a substantial amount of followers on TikTok and YouTube and Instagram. With her growing following and soaring fame, Khan is becoming a well-known personality in the entertainment business. 

TikToker Rabeeca Khan leaves fans spellbound with new dance video

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

Minal Khan, Sarwat Gilani announce legal action against Feroze Khan for sharing their private information

07:07 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Stars slam Feroze Khan for publicly sharing actors' personal details

04:35 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Shah Rukh Khan completes BJP minister’s challenge by watching 'Pathaan' with family

01:02 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Saba Qamar steals hearts with latest video

11:33 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

WATCH – Shehnaaz Gill, Guru Randhawa cozy up in latest video

12:22 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Feroze Khan serves defamation notice on ex-wife Aliza Sultan and fellow celebrities

05:42 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

TikTok star Rabeeca Khan shares pictures from latest bridal shoot

10:14 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 18, 2023

07:46 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: