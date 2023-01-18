TikTok star Rabeeca Khan shares pictures from latest bridal shoot

Rabeeca Khan is a young and popular TikTok star in Pakistan, who has gained a large following in a short amount of time. Her TikTok account has over 7.5 million followers and her Instagram account has over 4.3 million followers.

Additionally, her fame extends beyond the digital world as she is known in Pakistan due to her father being a well-known Pakistani comedian Kashif Khan.

This time around, Khan was spotted playing dress-up in bridal galore for an alluring fashion shoot that has left her admirers awestruck. Dressed in a wedding trousseau, the TikToker looked divine in her heavily embellished outfit that gave a royal aesthetic.

The social media star shared the post with a caption:

"Bridal Campaign for @makeupbywajeh ????Attire @mahawajahatofficial

Jewel @jewelexjewelry

Photography:

@hassansphotographyofficial

Pr @saqib_event_pr."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rabeeca Khan (@rabeecakhan)

For the unversed, the social media influencer has gained fame at a young age. Khan possesses a substantial amount of followers on TikTok and YouTube and Instagram. With her growing following and soaring fame, Khan is becoming a well-known personality in the entertainment business.