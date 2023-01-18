Petition against Shahbaz Gill’s bail in sedition case withdrawn

ISLAMABD – The federal government on Wednesday took back a petition seeking the cancellation of bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruling to grant bail the PTI stalwart, arguing that the IHC did not assess the facts in the case filed against him for attempting to incite rebellion in the military through his statements.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial held an in-chamber hearing on petition when federal government’s lawyer Advocate Rizwan Abbasi informed the top judge that the Centre wanted to withdraw the plea.

He said Gill had been booked again for repeating the crime, adding that the government would move the relevant forum for cancellation of his bail.