Search

Pakistan

Petition against Shahbaz Gill’s bail in sedition case withdrawn

Web Desk 10:32 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Petition against Shahbaz Gill’s bail in sedition case withdrawn
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABD – The federal government on Wednesday took back a petition seeking the cancellation of bail for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shahbaz Gill in a sedition case.

The petition was filed in the Supreme Court of Pakistan against the Islamabad High Court (IHC) ruling to grant bail the PTI stalwart, arguing that the IHC did not assess the facts in the case filed against him for attempting to incite rebellion in the military through his statements.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Atta Bandial held an in-chamber hearing on petition when federal government’s lawyer Advocate Rizwan Abbasi informed the top judge that the Centre wanted to withdraw the plea.

He said Gill had been booked again for repeating the crime, adding that the government would move the relevant forum for cancellation of his bail.

PTI’s Shahbaz Gill gets relief from Sindh High Court in sedition cases

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Karachi court dismisses Dania Shah's bail plea in video leak case

09:37 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Pakistani journalist arrested in Gen Bajwa’s tax record leak case released on bail

07:56 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Pakistan, 90 other nations call for reversal of Israeli punitive measures against Palestinians

08:53 PM | 17 Jan, 2023

LHC quashes ECP warrant against Imran Khan, other PTI leaders in contempt case

09:25 PM | 16 Jan, 2023

Pakistan's investigative journalist detained in Gen Bajwa’s tax record leaks case

01:13 PM | 14 Jan, 2023

President Alvi rejects suspect’s appeal in workplace sexual harassment case

07:55 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Celebs hit the dance floor at wedding of Noor Jehan's grandson

11:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 18, 2023

07:46 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: