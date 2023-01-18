Search

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat looks ravishing in red hair

Noor Fatima 10:52 PM | 18 Jan, 2023
Mehwish Hayat looks ravishing in red hair
Source: Mehwish Hayat (Instagram)

Gorgeous Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is the queen of the internet. With her millions of followers on Instagram, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actress has a knack for stealing attention all to herself. 

Flaunting her ethereal beauty and gorgeous new hairstyle in her latest social media post, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star has netizens smitten with her.

In the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress's viral post, the starlet oozed elegance with her red-coloured hair. Vibing to Summer Walker and Usher's Come Thru, the 35-year-old diva looked no less than a greek goddess with her rosy cheeks and glow.  

The Load Wedding star captioned the video, "In love with my new hair color."

Social media users including Sadaf Kanwal, Adnan Ansari, Sofia Khan, and Sana Fakhar spammed the diva's Instagram post with comments. 

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, London Nahi Jaunga, and Baaji.

Mehwish Hayat turns up the heat on the internet with latest picture

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Mehwish Hayat claps back at troll for slandering her character and work ethic

04:28 PM | 13 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat publicly addresses recent defamation controversy

11:52 AM | 12 Jan, 2023

SHC orders removal of defamatory content against Mehwish Hayat from social media

08:21 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Mehwish Hayat moves court against smear campaign

03:18 PM | 11 Jan, 2023

Has Mehwish Hayat hired private bodyguards amid ‘honeytrap’ allegations?

11:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2023

‘Gutter Journalism’: Mehwish Hayat addresses slanderous remarks made by YouTuber Major (r) Adil Raja

11:41 AM | 3 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Celebs hit the dance floor at wedding of Noor Jehan's grandson

11:55 PM | 18 Jan, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – January 18, 2023

07:46 AM | 18 Jan, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 18, 2023 (Wednesday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 236.4 238.9
Euro EUR 269.5 271.25
UK Pound Sterling GBP 303 306
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.1 68.65
Saudi Riyal SAR 66.1 66.8
Australian Dollar AUD 171.75 173
Bahrain Dinar BHD 606.78 611.29
Canadian Dollar CAD 184.8 186.15
China Yuan CNY 34 34.25
Danish Krone DKK 33.23 33.58
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 29.19 29.54
Indian Rupee INR 2.81 2.89
Japanese Yen JPY 2.43 2.47
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 744.87 749.87
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 52.59 53.04
New Zealand Dollar NZD 145.69 146.89
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 592.57 597.07
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 62.68 63.18
Singapore Dollar SGD 175 176.3
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 246.07 247.82
Thai Bhat THB 6.95 7.05

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs185,100 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs158,700.

Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs145,950 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 169,880.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Karachi PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Islamabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Peshawar PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Quetta PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sialkot PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Attock PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujranwala PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Jehlum PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Multan PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Bahawalpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Gujrat PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nawabshah PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Chakwal PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Hyderabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Nowshehra PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Sargodha PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Faisalabad PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120
Mirpur PKR 185,100 PKR 2,120

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Profile – Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

Profile: Aamir Liaquat Hussain

Muzna Masood Malik: Who is the wife of Pakistan cricketer Haris Rauf?

Mirza Bilal Baig: Who is the third husband of Reham Khan?

Profile: Ayla Malik

Profile: Lionel Messi

Profile: Firdous Jamal 

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: