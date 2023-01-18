Mehwish Hayat looks ravishing in red hair

Gorgeous Lollywood diva Mehwish Hayat is the queen of the internet. With her millions of followers on Instagram, the Meray Qatil Meray Dildar actress has a knack for stealing attention all to herself.

Flaunting her ethereal beauty and gorgeous new hairstyle in her latest social media post, the Punjab Nahi Jaungi star has netizens smitten with her.

In the Jawani Phir Nahi Ani 2 actress's viral post, the starlet oozed elegance with her red-coloured hair. Vibing to Summer Walker and Usher's Come Thru, the 35-year-old diva looked no less than a greek goddess with her rosy cheeks and glow.

The Load Wedding star captioned the video, "In love with my new hair color."

Social media users including Sadaf Kanwal, Adnan Ansari, Sofia Khan, and Sana Fakhar spammed the diva's Instagram post with comments.

On the work front, Hayat was recently seen in Ms. Marvel, London Nahi Jaunga, and Baaji.