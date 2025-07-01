Who is Hania Aamir getting Engaged to? All you need to know about ‘Baat Pakki’ clip

KARACHI – Social media went into frenzy over weekend after pictures and clips of girl resembling Hania Aamir went viral. The girl, sharing uncanny resemblance with Hania, was spotted in soft pink and cream floral outfit, wearing gajras (and smiling while receiving a bouquet, the young woman in the video left fans stunned.

As the clip was widely shared online, fans realized something surprising as the woman was not Hania Aamir at all.

The girl in the clip was lifestyle blogger Bushra Memon who has facial features strikingly similar to Hania’s and a matching short hairstyle, Bushra’s resemblance with Mere Humsafar star led to widespread confusion and viral fame.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bushra_Memon (@bushra_memon77)

The viral girl in clip was seen alongside her fiancé Umer Hussain, celebrating their baat pakki ceremony. The look, the styling, and even the expressions were so Hania-like that many fans were momentarily convinced that the actress had tied the knot in secret.

This is not the first time Bushra Memon has been mistaken for Hania Aamir as she frequently posts content that highlights their likeness from facial similarities to fashion and hair choices that is close to superstar’s signature look.

As for engagement rumors? Hania Aamir has not commented, and fans can rest easy knowing their favorite actress isn’t walking down the aisle, at least not yet.