Are Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar back together after latter’s breakup with Meerub Ali?

KARACHI – Fans are guessing whether Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar are giving love second chance as their recent social media activity has once again set rumor mill spinning about the possible reunion of celebrity couple.

Hania is currently enjoying massive career success with her film Sardaar Ji 3, and has once again found herself in the spotlight, but this time, not just for her professional but buzz this time revolves around her personal life, specifically a potential tie-up with singer Asim Azhar.

The rumours started shortly after release of Sardaar Ji 3’s trailer earlier this month as fans quickly noticed that Asim Azhar liked trailer post shared by lead actor Diljit, igniting whispers of possible patch-up. Though the like may seem harmless, long-time fans of the former couple saw it as a sign of a thaw in their once-cold relationship.

The rumors gained further momentum when social media users spotted something even more intriguing, a matching cap. In recent clip, Asim Azhar can be seen promoting wireless earbuds while wearing a black shirt, blue trousers, and a light yellow cap bearing the iconic “NY” logo of the New York Yankees.

Later, Hania dropped Instagram story from cinema in Karachi while watching Sardaar Ji 3, joined by actresses Yashma Gill and Yashal Shahid. Her cap also got unwanted attention as fans quickly pointed out that Hania’s light yellow cap appeared to be identical to the one Asim had worn in the earlier video.

The matching accessories immediately caught fire online, with fans debating whether it was a mere coincidence or a subtle message. Both caps had the same color and the signature NY logo, fueling suspicions that the former flames might be spending time together again.

Hania Aamir and Asim Azhar were one of Pakistan’s most beloved celebrity pairs. Their romance reportedly started in 2018, and they made it public in 2019, and ended in 2020, leaving fans heartbroken. Despite the split, their names have remained linked in media conversations and fan discussions.

So far, neither Hania nor Asim has commented on the recent rumors. But their silence, paired with these visual clues, is only adding more mystery and excitement for fans who would love to see the two reunite.