Faiza Khan grooves to Bollywood’s rendition of 'Aap Jaisa Koi'
Lollywood emerging actress Faiza Khan has proven time and again that she is a diehard fan of Queen of South Asian pop, Nazia Hassan. The Meherposh actress has been seen on multiple occasions where she was grooving to the Dum Dum Dee Dee singer's timeless classics.
Khan, with her usual charm and effervescence, posted another video where she was vibing to Bollywood's rendition of Hassan's chart-buster Aap Jaisa Koi.
Although the cult classic song's latest cover featuring Indian actor Ayushman Khurrana and Malaika Arora has been heavily criticised, it didn't stop the Do Bol diva to sing along the catchy beat.
On the work front, Khan has worked in Do Bol, Azmaish, Amanat, and Dil e Momin.
