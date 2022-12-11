Twitter Blue to be relaunched with revised subscription charges tomorrow

05:47 PM | 11 Dec, 2022
Twitter has announced to relaunch its paid service, Twitter Blue, tomorrow (Dec 12) with new subscription charges.

Users will pay $8 per month for subscription on web while the Elon Musk-owned tech giant will charge $11 from Apple users to give access to subscriber-only features, including the blue checkmark.

The subscribers will be able to edit their tweets, share 1080p videos and active reader mode, while a blue checkmark will be given after reviewing their account.

“We’ll begin replacing that “official” label with a gold checkmark for businesses, and later in the week a grey checkmark for government and multilateral accounts,” the Twitter announced.

It added that subscribers will be able to change their handle, display name or profile photo, but if they do they’ll temporarily lose the blue checkmark until their account is reviewed again.

