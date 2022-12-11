Will 'The Legend of Maula Jatt' release in India?

In a rather shocking turn of events, Indian extremist party Navnirman Sena's leader (MNS) Ameya Khopkar and a producer of motion pictures has threatened that he will not allow the Pakistani blockbuster film The Legend of Maula Jatt to be released in India.

According to Khopkar, an Indian company, intended to release “The Legend of Maula Jatt." There had been rumours that the blockbuster movie could hit Indian cinemas on December 23.

For those unversed, the Indian government put an unofficial ban on Pakistani films and performers since the Uri incident in 2016.

For starters, the Bilal Lashari directorial was released on October 13 worldwide. In the short span of time, the film soared on the box office, breaking into the Rs200 crore club.

Although Indian media suggested that the film could potentially released in India, it wasn't long before that the Hindu extremist leader of Maharashtra Nunerman Sena announced a boycott of Lashari's brainchild.

Khopkar tweeted, "There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘ The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India."

Calling the Humsafar famed actor's Indian fans as traitors, Khopkar also tweeted, "Fawad Khan’s fans, traitors may very well go to Pakistan and watch the film."

He also suggested those who are fans of the Pakistani actor should go to Pakistan to watch the film.

For those unversed, the film is a remake of the 1979 classic Punjabi film Maula Jatt. The film revolves around the legendary rivalry between Noori Natt and Maula Jatt.

Lashari's brainchild boasts a star ensemble of Fawad Khan, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mirza Gohar Rasheed, Ali Azmat, Saima Baloch, Faris Shafi, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyer Ejaz, Resham, Babar Ali, and Raheela Agha.