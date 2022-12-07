‘#TheLegendofMaulaJatt’ becomes #Google’s most searched movie of 2022 in Pakistan

06:38 PM | 7 Dec, 2022
LAHORE – Lollywood's iconic film The Legend of Maula Jatt has achieved another feat as it has become this year’s most searched movie on Google in Pakistan.

Google has released a list of most searched movies and drama serials in Pakistan as the year 2022 is about to end.

The brainchild of director Bilal Lashari has crossed $10 million mark worldwide, becoming the first Pakistani film to achieve this feat. Reports said the movie made $3.975 million at the domestic box office and the remaining amount internationally.

For those unversed, the film is a reboot of the 1979 cult classic Maula Jatt starring Fawad Khan, Hamza Ali Abbasi, Mahira Khan, Humaima Malick, Gohar Rasheed, Faris Shafi, Ali Azmat, Raheela Agha, Babar Ali, Saima Baloch, Shafqat Cheema, Nayyar Ejaz and Resham.

Furthermore, Ms Marvel that featured Pakistani stars, including Mehwish Hayat, and songs has secured second position on the Google search list in Pakistan in 2022, followed by Black Adam.  

Thor: Love and Thunder by Marvel Studios and 2016’s Dr Strange ranked fourth and fifth, respectively.

The Legend of Maula Jatt beats the highest ... 02:32 PM | 2 Nov, 2022

For the first time in history of Indian and Pakistani cinema, the latter's project commercially beats the former's ...

