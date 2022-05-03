Iqra Aziz shares inside pics from Eid celebrations with hubby and son

LAHORE – Pakistan is observing Eid-ul-Fitr today (Tuesday) with religious zeal and fervor.

Celebrities across the country are spending the first day of Eid with their family members and also sharing their photos on social media.

Iqra Aziz is also enjoying her day with her huband Yasir Hussain and son Kabir as she shared adorable photos on Instagram and wished people Eid Mubarak.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IQRA AZIZ HUSSAIN???????? (@iiqraaziz)