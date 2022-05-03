Iqra Aziz shares inside pics from Eid celebrations with hubby and son
11:27 AM | 3 May, 2022
Share
LAHORE – Pakistan is observing Eid-ul-Fitr today (Tuesday) with religious zeal and fervor.
Celebrities across the country are spending the first day of Eid with their family members and also sharing their photos on social media.
Iqra Aziz is also enjoying her day with her huband Yasir Hussain and son Kabir as she shared adorable photos on Instagram and wished people Eid Mubarak.
View this post on Instagram
Iqra Aziz wins hearts with latest viral video 05:48 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Lollywood diva Iqra Aziz Hussain has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of ...
- Wheat harvest and the ongoing diesel crisis in the country04:12 AM | 29 Apr, 2022
- What is Mono-ammonium Phosphate Fertilizer?04:46 AM | 25 Apr, 2022
- What is compost and why is it important for soil and crop?04:51 AM | 21 Apr, 2022
- Fruit and vegetable flavoring fertilizer04:36 AM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Why is SOP fertilizer necessary for crops?03:58 PM | 9 Apr, 2022
- High-powered UAE economic team meets PM Shehbaz in Lahore today01:09 PM | 3 May, 2022
- ‘Eid gift’ – Honda increases car prices again12:13 PM | 3 May, 2022
-
- ‘Eid Mubarak’ – President Biden hosts Eid-ul-Fitr reception at ...10:45 AM | 3 May, 2022
-
-
- 'Boohey Barian' – Kanika Kapoor denies plagiarising Hadiqa Kiani's ...05:18 PM | 2 May, 2022
- Noor Bukhari reciting Naat in Madina gets mixed response on social ...05:46 PM | 2 May, 2022
- Five best Pakistani YouTube channels that would make your Ramadan ...12:24 PM | 15 Apr, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in most powerful passport list in 2022? ...08:37 PM | 5 Apr, 2022
- International Women's Day - Pakistani women who made a mark globally!09:55 PM | 8 Mar, 2022
- ‘Hybrid regime’: Pakistan among worst nations on EIU's Democracy ...01:22 PM | 12 Feb, 2022