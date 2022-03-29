Iqra Aziz wins hearts with latest viral video

Lollywood diva Iqra Aziz Hussain has gained much admiration and appreciation ever since she rose to the pinnacle of fame with drama serials Ranjha Ranjha Kardi and Suno Chanda.

This time around, the Khamoshi star was spotted jamming to Coke Studio's 'Pasoori'. Officially joining the 'Pasoori' bandwagon, Aziz enjoyed the smashing musical treat.

Taking to Instagram, the 24-year-old star left her massive fan following thrilled as she shared a video of herself enjoying Ali Sethi and Shae Gill's smashing musical treat. "#pasoori",captioned the Raqeeb Se star.

Apart from her successful acting endeavours, Iqra's fame skyrocketed with her hard work and beautiful looks. She is the epitome of grace who has mastered the art of leaving the fans awestruck.

On the work front, Iqra's blockbuster drama serial Khuda Aur Mohabbat 3 set a benchmark of its own as it amassed more than two billion views on Youtube.

