Pervaiz Elahi too late to become Punjab CM, says Zardari

ISLAMABAD – PPP Co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari has claimed the next Punjab chief minister will be from the opposition.

Zardari's statement came a day after the ruling PTI announced it would nominate Elahi for Punjab chief minister's post and the PML-Q assured the PM of its support on the day of vote on the no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing a presser alongside PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Balochistan-based MNA Aslam Bhootani, Zardari said the PDM invited the PML-Q to become part of their movement, but it decided to stand by the PTI government due to its ‘shortsightedness’.

Zardari said Elahi could not become the chief minister of Punjab because he did not have the required number of votes. He said the PDM had the required numbers to elect a new CM. He said that Elahi came to congratulate him and then he ditched him.

The opposition alliance announced addition of Baloch MNA Mohammad Aslam Bhootani who parted ways with the ruling PTI on Tuesday.

As the parliament will start debating the no-confidence motion against Imran Khan on March 31, the premier is trying to win back the support of the maximum number of the MNAs and the allies.