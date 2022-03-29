Three Pakistani women teachers arrested for 'killing colleague on charge of blasphemy'
Web Desk
08:29 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Three Pakistani women teachers arrested for 'killing colleague on charge of blasphemy'
Source: File photo
Share

SHORKOT – Police have arrested three women teachers of a seminary and their teen relative for killing a woman teacher of the same seminary on charge of blasphemy.

DSP Sagheer Gilani told the local media that the incident occurred in the Anjumabad area where the suspected killers taught at the Jamia Islamia Falahul Binaat seminary.

The assailants first stabbed the victim and then slit her throat after a heated argument over her alleged act of blasphemy.

A statement issued by the DPO's office said that Umra Aman (24), Razia Hanfi (21), Aisha Nomani (17) and their 13 years old relative girl confronted the victim outside the seminary and accused her of committing blasphemy.

Those accused of murdering their fellow teacher later told the police that their teen relative narrated her dream to them in which Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) told the little girl that the victim committed blasphemy and she should be stabbed to death.

Police said the three teachers killed thier colleague on the basis of what their teen relative claimed to have seen in her dream.

Police have seized the sharp-edged weapon used in the incident. A case has been registered on the complaint of the victim's uncle since her parents and siblings live abroad. The alleged killers belong to the Waziristan District, but they are now living in Dera Ismail Khan.

Pakistan's top religious body says no place for ... 02:40 PM | 24 Feb, 2022

ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideology, the country’s top constitutional advisory body on Islamic ...

However, madrassa head Shafiullah told a foreign outlet that the slain teacher was implicated in the blasphemy case and there had been no such complaint against her.

More From This Category
PM Imran warns lawmakers against attending NA ...
09:30 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
PM Imran, President Zelensky discuss ...
07:59 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo bags award for ...
08:59 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Pervaiz Elahi too late to become Punjab CM, says ...
07:29 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
PM Imran ready to share 'foreign threat letter’ ...
04:52 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Chaudhry Shujaat rubbishes reports of rift in ...
02:38 PM | 29 Mar, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Iqra Aziz wins hearts with latest viral video
05:48 PM | 29 Mar, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr