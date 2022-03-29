Pakistan pavilion at Dubai Expo bags award for best exterior design

DUBAI – Pakistani Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai, which has been one of the star attractions at the world fair with over 1 million visits, has won the best exterior design award.

“Pakistan pavilion at has won the BURJ CEO Award for ‘Best Pavilion Exterior Design'," according to a tweet by the Pavilion shared the development on official Twitter handle yesterday.

"We are happy to celebrate the award," it added.

We are happy to celebrate the award given by Burj CEO for "Best Pavilion Exterior Design at Dubai Expo". pic.twitter.com/qJTvKmXnnr — PakistanExpo2020 (@Expo2020Pak) March 28, 2022

The feat is achieved days after the pavilion's designer Rashid Rana, who is known for prestigious collections, was honoured with the third-highest civilian award Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to Pakistan's art scene.

President Arif Alvi conferred the award on an astounding artist. In a portrait with the medal around his neck, the best-selling artist said, “I owe it all to the people in my life.”

The country's Foreign Office also felicitated on official Twitter on both feats.

Rana, while sharing his story behind Pakistan pavilion design, said he was given the goal of transforming architecture into an artwork.

The premises offer diversities of geographics, climate, culture, he said adding that the transition between colours amplifies the diversity and, highlights the South Asian nation as a prime destination for opportunity and unique experiences.

Pakistan’s rich culture has been suitably shown at the pavilion, while the venue had originally planned to host over 100 events but due to its mega-success, over 300 events were held.