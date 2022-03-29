PM Imran warns lawmakers against attending NA session on no-trust vote

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has warned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmakers against attending the National Assembly session on the no-confidence motion by the country's opposition.

Khan wrote a letter to MNAs as head of the parliamentary party of PTI cautioning them that they must not be seen at the Parliament House on the day of the vote against him. He alarmed lawmakers a day after the no-confidence motion was tabled by the Leader of the Opposition in NA Shehbaz Sharif.

The handout titled “Directions to abstain from voting on no-confidence resolution moved in NA” cited that all the members of the Parliamentary Party of PTI in the National Assembly of Pakistan shall abstain from voting/not attend the meeting of the National Assembly on the day the said resolution is set out on the agenda for voting.

It further added that anyone who violates the instructions would face action under Article 63-A of the Constitution.

Prime Minister & Chairman PTI @ImranKhanPTI conveys directions which are to be followed strictly with regards to the resolution of No Confidence Against The Prime Minister of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/TAradr9Tb7 — PTI (@PTIofficial) March 29, 2022

The letter also added that the party head can declare such members to have defected from the political party and send their names to the Election Commission of Pakistan to renotify them as members of the National Assembly.

Cricketer turned politician also warned all MNAs that no member shall violate any instruction or extend any favour, relating to the vote of no confidence, to any other parliamentary party/group whatsoever.

Supreme Court says discarding MNA's vote on ... 11:25 PM | 24 Mar, 2022 ISLAMABAD – Supreme Court Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said on Thursday it would be "insulting" to discard a ...

Earlier today, Supreme Court remarked that Article 63-A of the Constitution did not mention lifetime disqualification as it only referred to temporary disqualification (de-seating) in case of violation.