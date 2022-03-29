Lakki Marwat: Four terrorists killed in joint operation by Pakistan Army, Police
Web Desk
10:28 PM | 29 Mar, 2022
Lakki Marwat: Four terrorists killed in joint operation by Pakistan Army, Police
PESHAWAR – As many as four terrorists were killed while another was apprehended alive during a joint operation of Police and the Army in the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

According to the military's media wing, the army and the police conducted a joint intelligence based operation after a tip of the presence of terrorists in Sheri Khel area of Lakki Marwat.

The dead terrorists have been identified as Commander Sajid, Aleem, Aftab and Fazal ur Rehman while a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was also recovered from them, the ISPR added.

The terrorists were actively involved in kidnapping and terrorist activities against innocent civilians and the security forces. They were also involved in shahadat of an FC soldier in January this year.

