Pakistan's top religious body says no place for violence over blasphemy in Islam

ISLAMABAD – The Council of Islamic Ideology, the country’s top constitutional advisory body on Islamic injunctions, said there is no place for violence over blasphemy in Islam.

Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) made an official statement on Wednesday saying the violence against any person on a blasphemy accusation oppose Sharia [religious law], humanity, and the constitution.

Chairperson CII, Dr Qibla Ayaz presided over a session and reiterated that torture against an individual by leveling charges of blasphemy was against the injunctions and teachings of Islam.

The top official of the religious body stressed handing down early punishment to those involved in the Sialkot tragedy. He mentioned that not punishing the real culprits of blasphemy stemmed the violet trend as the mob took the law into their hands.

The body also suggested incumbent officials to form a national commission comprising experts of economy, religion, and psychology to give recommendations to curb Sialkot-like incidents.

Officials also called upon local religious scholars to hold discussions at different forums, especially on mainstream media to highlight the value of the sanctity of lives and property of people.

CII also mentioned displaying Holy Quran verses and Hadith, focusing on human life and sanctity of property and lives of people.

Top religious body made the announcement after lynching incidents increased in the South Asian country. A Sri Lankan factory manager was killed last year in the city of Sialkot while a middle-aged man was stoned to death in Khanewal earlier this month.