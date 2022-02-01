Religious scholars pray inside Peshawar church in solidarity with Christians (VIDEO)
Web Desk
03:03 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Religious scholars pray inside Peshawar church in solidarity with Christians (VIDEO)
Share

PESHAWAR – A group of Muslim scholars including PM’s aide on religious harmony prayed inside a church in the KP capital to show solidarity with the Christian community in wake of the killing of Pastor William Siraj.

Reports in local media said religious scholars gathered inside a church of Peshawar in a show of solidarity, days after assailants killed a Christian priest and wounded another in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Special Representative to PM on Religious Affairs Tahir Ashrafi said Imran Khan was personally overseeing the incident and the Pakistani Christian community will not be left alone in this hard time.

Commenting on praying in the Christian worship place, he said the state believes that a positive message in the form of today's prayers should be conveyed. “We want to send out a message to the world that we are united”, he opined.

Ashrafi termed the attack on a member of a minority, an attack on a Pakistani citizen. He also revealed that the attack on the Cristian priest was a nefarious attempt to stir unrest on the basis of faith.

Meanwhile, the deceased was laid to rest after the last rites at the All Saints Church located inside the Kohati Gate in Peshawar. Christian community members attended the funeral.

Christian priest dies, another injured in ... 08:11 PM | 30 Jan, 2022

PESHAWAR – Gunmen killed a Christian priest while injured another in Pakistani city of Peshawar on Sunday, ...

Earlier, opposition leaders condemned the daylight killing, terming the event painful and alarming. Several members of the Christian community, provincial minister Kamran Bangash and police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari visited the Chamkani church to condole with the victims’ families.

More From This Category
Pakistan’s top court dismisses petition against ...
01:26 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Pakistan trashes Indian disinformation campaign ...
12:19 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
Pakistan denounces ‘foiled’ Houthi attack on ...
11:48 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
Court bars FIA from taking action against Hareem ...
10:51 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
FM Qureshi dials Uzbek counterpart to discuss ...
10:28 AM | 1 Feb, 2022
PM Imran launches Naya Pakistan Sehat Card in ...
09:49 AM | 1 Feb, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sabeeka Imam approaches cybercrime cell after receiving acid attack threat
11:24 AM | 1 Feb, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr