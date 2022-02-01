Religious scholars pray inside Peshawar church in solidarity with Christians (VIDEO)
Share
PESHAWAR – A group of Muslim scholars including PM’s aide on religious harmony prayed inside a church in the KP capital to show solidarity with the Christian community in wake of the killing of Pastor William Siraj.
Reports in local media said religious scholars gathered inside a church of Peshawar in a show of solidarity, days after assailants killed a Christian priest and wounded another in the northwestern city of Peshawar.
Special Representative to PM on Religious Affairs Tahir Ashrafi said Imran Khan was personally overseeing the incident and the Pakistani Christian community will not be left alone in this hard time.
All Saints Church Peshawar— Farzana Shah (@janashah_1) January 31, 2022
Pakistani Muslim Scholars including Special Representative to Prime Minister Imran Khan, @TahirAshrafi offer prayers at the Church in
solidarity with our Christian community over killing of Pastor William Siraj the other day by miscreants. @CTurnerFCDO pic.twitter.com/DqXwHKyZIo
Commenting on praying in the Christian worship place, he said the state believes that a positive message in the form of today's prayers should be conveyed. “We want to send out a message to the world that we are united”, he opined.
Ashrafi termed the attack on a member of a minority, an attack on a Pakistani citizen. He also revealed that the attack on the Cristian priest was a nefarious attempt to stir unrest on the basis of faith.
Meanwhile, the deceased was laid to rest after the last rites at the All Saints Church located inside the Kohati Gate in Peshawar. Christian community members attended the funeral.
Christian priest dies, another injured in ... 08:11 PM | 30 Jan, 2022
PESHAWAR – Gunmen killed a Christian priest while injured another in Pakistani city of Peshawar on Sunday, ...
Earlier, opposition leaders condemned the daylight killing, terming the event painful and alarming. Several members of the Christian community, provincial minister Kamran Bangash and police chief Moazzam Jah Ansari visited the Chamkani church to condole with the victims’ families.
- Environmental impact of pesticides06:38 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Biochar: soil productivity enhancer09:24 AM | 29 Jan, 2022
- Subsidy on Gossiplor (BP ropes) for control of Pink Bollworm on cotton07:46 AM | 27 Jan, 2022
- New varieties of cotton, definite increase in yield05:51 AM | 25 Jan, 2022
- Vertical farming and its benefits06:01 PM | 21 Jan, 2022
- Religious scholars pray inside Peshawar church in solidarity with ...03:03 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan starts massive door-to-door Covid vaccination drive as ...01:53 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan’s top court dismisses petition against lifetime ...01:26 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- PSL-7: Multan Sultans face off against Islamabad United today12:56 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Pakistan trashes Indian disinformation campaign against Masood Khan12:19 PM | 1 Feb, 2022
- Meera is Atiq-ur-Rehman’s wife, court declares11:00 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Ayeza Khan becomes most followed Pakistani actress on Instagram09:18 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Bilal Maqsood all set to launch himself as solo artist after parting ...06:11 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan denies seeking $5 billion loan from China, Russia and ...05:57 PM | 31 Jan, 2022
- Who has scored most runs in Pakistan Super League? Here’s list of ...01:52 PM | 15 Jan, 2022
- Where does Pakistan stand in world's most powerful passport list in ...11:27 AM | 13 Jan, 2022
- Pakistan’s Top News Moments of 202110:47 PM | 31 Dec, 2021