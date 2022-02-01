Shabana Azmi tests positive for coronavirus

Veteran Bollywood actress Shabana Azmi is the latest celebrity who has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Taking to her social media handle, the 71-year-old star informed her fans on Instagram. The Fire actor shared the news of her Covid-19 diagnosis along with a stunning portrait of herself.

"Have tested positive for Covid today. Have isolated myself at home and request all those who were in close contact with me to please get tested," wrote the Arth actor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shabana Azmi (@azmishabana18)

Shortly after Shabana shared the news, fans and friends extended get-well-soon wishes to her and prayed for her speedy recovery.

Earlier in a 2020 interview with Hindustan Times, when Shabana was asked how she and Javed are coping up with the lockdown, she had said, “Going with the flow. For someone as gregarious as me, I could never have imagined that I would stay sane. Javed is used to periods of isolation when he is writing, so it was easier on him.”

On the work front, Azmi proved her acting prowess in the historical fiction period drama series The Empire co-starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Drashti Dhami in lead roles.