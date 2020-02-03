Bollywood legend Shabana Azmi returns home from the hospital

MUMBAI - Veteran Bollywood legend, Shabana Azmi has recovered and returned home after meeting a fateful road accident two weeks prior.

Azmi was discharged from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after her car met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway on January 18. Shabana who had sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition following the car crash, took to Twitter to thank her healthcare professionals and those that prayed for her.

Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi injured in road ... 01:46 PM | 20 Jan, 2020 PUNE - Veteran Bollywood actor Shabana Azmi and her husband poet Javed Akhtar met with a horrific car accident, ...

The tweet read: “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I'm back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctor's team and the nursing staff. I'm indebted and grateful.”

Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my https://t.co/A21IxD7Usd back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful🙏 pic.twitter.com/6a1PWsGKnn — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) February 1, 2020

The actress was travelling with her husband, Javed Akhtar when their car smashed into a truck en route to Pune.

Stay tuned to Daily Pakistan Global for more news and updates.