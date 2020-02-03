Bollywood legend Shabana Azmi returns home from the hospital

Web Desk
11:37 AM | 3 Feb, 2020
Bollywood legend Shabana Azmi returns home from the hospital
MUMBAI - Veteran Bollywood legend, Shabana Azmi has recovered and returned home after meeting a fateful road accident two weeks prior.

Azmi was discharged from the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after her car met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway on January 18. Shabana who had sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition following the car crash, took to Twitter to thank her healthcare professionals and those that prayed for her.

The tweet read: “Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. I'm back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctor's team and the nursing staff. I'm indebted and grateful.”

The actress was travelling with her husband, Javed Akhtar when their car smashed into a truck en route to Pune.

