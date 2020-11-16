Schools, colleges to remain open amid Covid-19 spike

ISLAMABAD – Meeting led by federal minister Shafqat Mehmood on Monday decided not to close schools, colleges and universities amid rise in new coronavirus cases.

Punjab Minister for School Education Dr Murad Raas said that the decision about the closure of educational institutions in the province has been deferred till next week (November 23).

Murad issued the statement after attending the inter-provincial meeting of the education ministers at the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

ANNOUNCEMENT: No decision made on closure of Schools in Punjab today. Next meeting will be on Monday 23rd November, 2020 for further review of the COVID 19 situation. All options are being discussed. No immediate decision for now. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) November 16, 2020

“The educational institutions will not be closed down”, the education ministers were quoted as saying.

The meeting will hold next week to analyse the prevailing situation to decide the fate of educational institutions.

Earlier, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah tested positive for Covid-19, the reports said on Monday.