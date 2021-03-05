Pakistan reports 52 new deaths from COVID-19 in last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan recorded 52 more deaths due to coronavirus infection during the last 24 hours, the National Command Operation Center said on Friday.

Official figures showed that as many as 1,579 new positive cases were reported in the country during the same period.

With the latest casualties, the death toll reached 13,128. As many as 556,000 patients, however, recovered from the virus.

There are 17,177 active cases of COVID-19 across the country.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's drug regulator has approved two coronavirus vaccines - China's Sinopharm and Russia's Sputnik V - for people above 60 years of age.

Until now, the Sinopharm vaccine was being administered to people up to the age of 60 years, however, it would now be used to inoculate citizens above 60 years of age too.