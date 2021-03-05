UBL selects PTCL for Primary Tier-3 Data Center Hosting
Web Desk
11:02 AM | 5 Mar, 2021
UBL selects PTCL for Primary Tier-3 Data Center Hosting
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and United Bank Limited (UBL) signed an agreement, for the hosting of UBL’s primary site at PTCL’s purpose-built Tier -3 certified Data Center facility in Karachi. 

The signing ceremony was attended by Mr. Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Group and Mr. Shazad G Dada, President & CEO, UBL, along with senior officials from both companies, at the UBL Head Office in Karachi.

PTCL is providing UBL a state-of-the-art purpose built data center with precise and control environment, which is equipped with latest technology of networks and IT fabric architecture. With this partnership, PTCL will enable UBL to have the highest levels of security, resilience and flexibility for its infrastructure.  

On the occasion, Mr. Nadeem Khan, Acting CEO & Group Chief Financial Officer, PTCL Group, said, “We are glad to be a trusted partner of choice for UBL in providing them with a modern, safe and reliable facility to meet their business and IT needs. PTCL endeavours to provide innovative solutions to its corporate customers that enables them to be agile and dependable for their customers. Being a national carrier, our focus is to empower our customers for meeting their objectives and further support them in their business growth.”

Mr. Shazad G Dada, President & CEO UBL added, “As the ‘Best Digital Bank’ of Pakistan, UBL has always pioneered the use of state-of-the-art technologies. We continue to provide our customers the best in class solutions, in a secure and reliable environment. This partnership will go a long way in implementing our strategic priorities, which include operational efficiency and customer centricity.”

PTCL continues to provide robust IT solutions and services to its enterprise customers that enables them to work with efficiency while their data remains safe and secure. 

More From This Category
KP to avail cheap electricity as Nepra grants ...
03:49 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
UBL posts strong Profits of over Rs34 billion in ...
02:40 PM | 1 Mar, 2021
Today's gold rates in Pakistan — 01 March 2021
08:10 AM | 1 Mar, 2021
Petroleum prices will remain the same in March, ...
08:08 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Petroleum prices to remain same in March as PM ...
04:40 PM | 28 Feb, 2021
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to promote cooperation in ...
08:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Imad Wasim and wife Sannia welcome a baby girl
07:43 PM | 4 Mar, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr