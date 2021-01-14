COVID-19 – PIA suspends flight operation to China
Share
KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended its flight operation to China.
Local media reports say China has imposed temporary travel restrictions after some Pakistan passengers were detected positive with COVID-19 on arrival.
At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 3,097 new cases have reported in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.
Pakistan reports 3,097 new coronavirus cases, 46 ... 09:54 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 3,097 new cases have ...
According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 511,921 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,818.
As of Thursday, there are a total of 33,869 active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.
The national positivity ratio stands at 6 percent.
At least 2,284 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 467,234.
- New Life Developers, DHA Lahore join hands for upcoming residential ...09:08 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – PIA suspends flight operation to China08:58 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- TikTok star Alishba Anjum to make music video debut in Sarmad ...08:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan Air Force chief vows to boost cooperation with Turkey08:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- UK pushes India to end all curbs in occupied Kashmir08:17 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up for COVID-19 ...07:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Mira Sethi pens a heartfelt note on 34th birthday04:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Malala Yousafzai opens up about her New Year resolution02:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021