COVID-19 – PIA suspends flight operation to China

KARACHI – Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has temporarily suspended its flight operation to China.

Local media reports say China has imposed temporary travel restrictions after some Pakistan passengers were detected positive with COVID-19 on arrival.

At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 3,097 new cases have reported in the last 24 hours in Pakistan.

According to National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), the number of positive cases has surged to 511,921 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,818.

As of Thursday, there are a total of 33,869 active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

The national positivity ratio stands at 6 percent.

At least 2,284 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 467,234.