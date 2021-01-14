New Life Developers, DHA Lahore join hands for upcoming residential apartments project
Share
LAHORE – The New Life Developers has signed a joint venture with Defence Housing Authority Lahore for an upcoming residential apartments project.
The agreement was signed by CEO New Life Developers Sheikh Abdul Saboor and DHA Lahore Administrator Brig Waheed Gul Satti on Thursday.
The new project aims to create modern residential spaces in the Punjab capital.
Based in Lahore, New Life Developer has worked on several projects with rich architecture in multiple cities across Pakistan.
Their flagship projects are Gwadar Central – a centrally located housing project in Gwadar with a wide array of urban amenities; affordable by providing many vast business opportunities – and “Cliffside Villas”, situated in the beautiful Bhurban Hills.
Gwadar Central signs MoU with Habib Rafique for ... 09:16 PM | 6 Dec, 2017
LAHORE - Gwadar Central and Habib Rafique Ltd Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding for infrastructure ...
- New Life Developers, DHA Lahore join hands for upcoming residential ...09:08 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – PIA suspends flight operation to China08:58 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- TikTok star Alishba Anjum to make music video debut in Sarmad ...08:50 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Pakistan Air Force chief vows to boost cooperation with Turkey08:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- UK pushes India to end all curbs in occupied Kashmir08:17 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Friends stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox team up for COVID-19 ...07:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Mira Sethi pens a heartfelt note on 34th birthday04:43 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Malala Yousafzai opens up about her New Year resolution02:51 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
- Stars who dated in the past11:38 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- COVID-19 – How many vaccine doses Pakistan and neighbouring ...08:34 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- 10 women celebs who lent their star power to UN06:50 PM | 5 Jan, 2021
- #2020InReview – Pakistan's initiatives in the year 202010:55 PM | 4 Jan, 2021