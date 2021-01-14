New Life Developers, DHA Lahore join hands for upcoming residential apartments project

LAHORE – The New Life Developers has signed a joint venture with Defence Housing Authority Lahore for an upcoming residential apartments project.

The agreement was signed by CEO New Life Developers Sheikh Abdul Saboor and DHA Lahore Administrator Brig Waheed Gul Satti on Thursday.

The new project aims to create modern residential spaces in the Punjab capital.

Based in Lahore, New Life Developer has worked on several projects with rich architecture in multiple cities across Pakistan.

Their flagship projects are Gwadar Central – a centrally located housing project in Gwadar with a wide array of urban amenities; affordable by providing many vast business opportunities – and “Cliffside Villas”, situated in the beautiful Bhurban Hills.