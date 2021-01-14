Pakistan reports 3,097 new coronavirus cases, 46 deaths in 24 hours
09:54 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
ISLAMABAD – At least 46 people lost their lives due to the novel coronavirus infection while 3,097 new cases have reported in the last 24 hours, National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said Thursday.

As per the latest statistics, the number of positive cases has surged to 511,921 while the nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 10,818.

As of Thursday, there are a total of 33,869 active Covid-19 cases in Pakistan.

The national positivity ratio stands at 6 percent.

At least 2,284 patients recovered during the last 24 hours, taking the number of recovered patients to 467,234.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab and other regions.

At least 230,718 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 147,292 in Punjab 62,377 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 39,624 in Islamabad, 18,488 in Balochistan, 8,540 in Azad Kashmir and 4,882 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 4,348 individuals have died due to the novel disease in Punjab 3,744 in Sindh, 1,752 in KP, 449 in Islamabad, 236 in Azad Kashmir, 188 in Balochistan, and 101 in GB.

41,574 samples have been tested in the last 24 hours while the number of total tests stands at 7,243,650.

