In a first, Trump impeached for second time

Web Desk
10:50 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
In a first, Trump impeached for second time
Share

WASHINGTON – Donald Trump became the first president in United States history to be impeached twice as House of Representatives voted to charge him with inciting last week's mob attack on Congress.

Democratic Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, today, US demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the president.

The vote in the Democratic-controlled House was 232-197 following the attack on Congress, although it appeared unlikely the swift impeachment would lead to Trump’s ouster before his four-year term ends and Democratic President-elect Joe Biden is inaugurated on January 20.

Mitch McConnell, Senate’s Republican majority leader rejected the call for a quick impeachment trial, saying there was no way to conclude it before Trump leaves office. But even if he has left the White House, a Senate conviction of Trump could lead to a vote on banning him from running for office again.

Pence defiant as Democrats insist on removing ... 05:52 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

WASHINGTON – US Vice President Mike Pence gave embattled President Donald Trump a lifeline as he has refuse to ...

President-elect Biden said it was important that a Senate impeachment trial in the early days of his term not delay work on his legislative priorities, including Cabinet confirmations, and urged Senate leaders to find a way to do both at the same time.

The House passed a single article of impeachment accusing Donald Trump of “incitement of insurrection,” focused on an incendiary speech he delivered a week earlier to thousands of supporters shortly before the mob rampaged through the Capitol.

Earlier, Trump survived the first impeachment almost exactly a year ago when the Senate acquitted him of abusing his office to try and get dirt on Biden's family before the polls.

This time, the impeachment was triggered by a speech he delivered on January 6, telling the voters that Biden had stolen the presidential election and that they needed to march on Congress.

Curfew in Washington after Trump supporters storm ... 02:05 AM | 7 Jan, 2021

WASHINGTON – The Mayor of Washington, DC Muriel Bowser has declared a curfew from Wednesday night until early ...

More From This Category
12 police cops sacked over temple demolition in ...
01:25 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Moody’s announces stable outlook for Pakistan ...
12:21 PM | 14 Jan, 2021
Pakistan reports 3,097 new coronavirus cases, 46 ...
09:54 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
BEWARE! 5 trojanized Android apps found spying on ...
12:11 AM | 14 Jan, 2021
Indian politician accused of singer's rape
10:42 PM | 13 Jan, 2021
Machh massacre – Pakistan Army chief Bajwa ...
09:38 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Hareem Shah makes acting debut in ‘Raz’ web series
08:32 PM | 13 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr