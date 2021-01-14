Cynthia Ritchie, Rehman Malik legal tussle ends

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan-based US blogger Cynthia D Ritchie and the PPP leader Senator Rehman Malik have filed petitions in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to withdraw cases against each other.

The court has accepted their requests to withdraw the cases on Thursday. Justice Aamer Farooq approved the plea to take out requests.

The lawyer of US blogger, Imran Feroze said that he has been directed to withdraw the application to register a case against Malik, while on the other hand, the former interior minister has also requested to withdraw the application for registration of a case against Cynthia de Richie.

Earlier, Ritchie accused leaders of Pakistan Peoples Party including former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani and Rahman Malik of harassment.