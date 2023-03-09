More trouble for Imran Khan as new case registered under terror charges after Lahore clashes

LAHORE – Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been booked in another case after his party supporters clashed with law enforcers, resulting in the death of at least one protester in a brutal face-off.

The case was registered on the complaint of the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Raiwind. The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Daily Pakistan, carries Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections 147, 149, 353, 186, 302, 324, 188, 427, 291, 290 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code.

The FIR stated that PTI workers, on the orders of its leadership, threatened law enforcers and pelted stones in which several officers including SHOs, and DSPs suffered injuries while several vehicles of the anti-riot force and police were thrashed.

It named PTI chief Imran Khan, senior leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mian Mehmood Rasheed, Hassan Niazi, and others behind clashes.

The clashes occurred as the former ruling party announced a rally to express solidarity with the constitution and the judiciary while Section 144 was imposed by the provincial government.

Meanwhile, scores of PTI workers were arrested for violating Section 144 and key arteries leading to Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence were cordoned off.

Clips doing rounds on the internet show the brutal use of water cannons to dispel the PTI workers while armed workers can be seen pelting stones at cops.