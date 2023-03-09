More trouble for Imran Khan as new case registered under terror charges after Lahore clashes

LAHORE – Former premier and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has been booked in another case after his party supporters clashed with law enforcers, resulting in the death of at least one protester in a brutal face-off.
The case was registered on the complaint of the Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Raiwind. The first information report (FIR), a copy of which is available with Daily Pakistan, carries Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act, and sections 147, 149, 353, 186, 302, 324, 188, 427, 291, 290 and 109 of Pakistan Penal Code.
The FIR stated that PTI workers, on the orders of its leadership, threatened law enforcers and pelted stones in which several officers including SHOs, and DSPs suffered injuries while several vehicles of the anti-riot force and police were thrashed.
It named PTI chief Imran Khan, senior leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Hammad Azhar, Mian Mehmood Rasheed, Hassan Niazi, and others behind clashes.
The clashes occurred as the former ruling party announced a rally to express solidarity with the constitution and the judiciary while Section 144 was imposed by the provincial government.
Meanwhile, scores of PTI workers were arrested for violating Section 144 and key arteries leading to Imran Khan’s Zaman Park residence were cordoned off.
Clips doing rounds on the internet show the brutal use of water cannons to dispel the PTI workers while armed workers can be seen pelting stones at cops.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 9, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.1
|281.15
|Euro
|EUR
|290
|292.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|329
|332
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.5
|76.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.5
|184.5
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|734.02
|742.02
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202
|204.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.64
|40.04
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.6
|40.04
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.16
|35.51
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|898.24
|907.24
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.58
|61.18
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.67
|172.67
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.19
|25.49
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|716.82
|724.82
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|71.84
|72.54
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|194.93
|196.93
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.09
|25.39
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|293.21
|295.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.