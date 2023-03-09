Pakistan Army chief gets security briefing during Gwadar visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday visited the port city of Gwadar located on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, for a security briefing, the military’s media wing said.
Army Chief was briefed on the security at the southwestern coast, home to Pakistan China flagship project CPEC. Inter-Services Public Relations said COAS Asim Munir commended the formation’s operational preparedness, CPEC security, and efforts to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.
Gen Asim was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor during the visit.
During his visit, the top general hailed the efforts of all ranks and urged continuing working with professional commitment for the good of Balochistan residents. COAS also interacted with local notables, elected representatives, and maintained that misguided elements cannot hamper the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the Armed Forces who committed towards ensuring peace in the region.
Speaking in a local event, COAS laid emphasis on socio-economic development of the sparsely populated region, and also announced welfare projects relating to education, health, sports and livelihood, ISPR said.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee on Thursday ended its four-day long appreciation streak and dropped nearly 1 percent against the US dollar in the interbank market.
During the trading, the local currency recorded a decline against the greenback, with a depreciation of Rs2.78.
On Wednesday, the rupee had settled at 279.12 against the US dollar after a continued upward trajectory.
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs196,400 on Thursday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs168,380.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Karachi
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Islamabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Peshawar
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Quetta
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sialkot
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Attock
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujranwala
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Jehlum
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Multan
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Gujrat
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nawabshah
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Chakwal
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Hyderabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Nowshehra
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Sargodha
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Faisalabad
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
|Mirpur
|PKR 196,400
|PKR 2,095
