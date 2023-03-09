Pakistan Army chief gets security briefing during Gwadar visit

RAWALPINDI – Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir on Thursday visited the port city of Gwadar located on the southwestern coast of Balochistan, for a security briefing, the military’s media wing said.

Army Chief was briefed on the security at the southwestern coast, home to Pakistan China flagship project CPEC. Inter-Services Public Relations said COAS Asim Munir commended the formation’s operational preparedness, CPEC security, and efforts to ensure a peaceful and secure environment.

Gen Asim was accompanied by Balochistan Chief Minister and Quetta Corps Commander Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor during the visit.

During his visit, the top general hailed the efforts of all ranks and urged continuing working with professional commitment for the good of Balochistan residents. COAS also interacted with local notables, elected representatives, and maintained that misguided elements cannot hamper the resolve of the people of Balochistan and the Armed Forces who committed towards ensuring peace in the region.

Speaking in a local event, COAS laid emphasis on socio-economic development of the sparsely populated region, and also announced welfare projects relating to education, health, sports and livelihood, ISPR said.